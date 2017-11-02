What’s NASA’s Next Move

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the repeat elections, National Super Alliance (NASA) held a press conference lead by Raila Odinga. He termed the repeat exercise as a charade exercise which even the IEBC chairperson didn’t have faith in the system in conducting a free fair and credible election days to the Election Day. He further added that the alliance has now returned to the essential task of making elections count and democracy work in Kenya. The alliance has stated that the government will have no peace so long as the there is no justice for the people

Raila has disregarded Uhuru’s win while acknowledging his supporters for heeding the call to boycott the elections. NASA is now looking to start a People’s Assembly as an alternative government until a legitimate presidency is restored through a fresh legitimate election. The assembly will spearhead calls for restoration of democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law. The assembly will include various representatives from the civil society, members of legislature, religious leaders, women, youth and economic interest groups.

Governors from NASA have approved plans to set up the People’s Assembly and will be taking the proposal to the county assemblies for approval and to mobilize in the grassroots.

Majority leader Jubilee party Aden Duale terms the People’s Assembly as illegal as the Kenyan constitution doesn’t have that provision. During the declaration of the winner of the 26th October repeat election president elect Uhuru Kenyatta stated that he will only have discussions with the opposition after they have exhausted the legal processes.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) had suggested the parliament to consider constitutional amendments to expand the executive to accommodate the positions of Prime Minister and two deputy prime ministers so as to solve the current political stalemate.