Vivian Cheruiyot Shines at the Frankfurt Marathon

34 year old Vivian Cheruiyot is the winner of the Frankfurt Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label Road race on Sunday. She completed at a record 2.23.35 to lower her previous best time she registered at her on her debut in London Marathon in April where she finished fourth. Cheruiyot slowly transitioned from track to road after winning her first Olympic title in Rio last year in the 5000m.

Cheruiyot was followed by Ethiopian runners led by Yebrgual Melese who completed at 2:24:30 who finished second while another Ethiopian Abebech Afework came third crossing the line in 2:26:45.

Previously Cheruiyot has won five world record titles two 5000m, two 10000m and one in cross country.

On the men’s category Shure Tola came first with a record time of 2.05.50 which was about two minutes off his previous record time. Kelkile Gezahegn came in second with a time of 2:06:56 and Getu Feleke who clocked 2:07:46 coming in third.