Universities and Tertiary Institutions set to have Career Offices

Every year thousands of young people, leave high schools and are expected to join universities and tertiary institutions. Over the years this number has gradually increased due to government’s introduction of 100% transition from primary school to secondary school.

The biggest and hardest headache among young people is normally selecting appropriate courses to undertake. With this in mind universities and tertiary institutions will now be required to have career service offices to help cater for the needs of the youth in relation to the market demands.

Prof Collete Suda, the Chief Administrative Secretary and Principal Secretary of Education, has indicated that the ministry’s focus is on empowering the youth with skills, knowledge and attitudes to enable them to be fully trained on handling future challenges.

Prof Suda, was speaking to participants from various universities and tertiary institutions at the Kenya Management Institute (KEMI)