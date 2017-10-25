Uncertainty Over Kenyans Repeat Presidential Poll

In less than 24 hours Kenya is set to head to a repeat presidential election. One that has been marred with a lot of uncertainty on whether it will take place or not. The ruling party, Jubilee led by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has insisted that the poll will go on as scheduled whereas the opposition NASA led by Raila Odinga has urged his supporters not to take part in the polls.

The Supreme Court nullified presidential results citing irregularities and illegalities on 1st September thus ordering a fresh election within 60 days where by this timelines elapse on October 31st.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear last minute petitions questioning whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has the capability to conduct free, fair and credible elections. The petitioners are also questioning the court to clarify its 2013 interpretation of the constitution that if a candidate drops out the whole process should start afresh rather than holding a re-run. This is after Raila Odinga withdrew from the presidential race citing that systems had not been put its stipulated reforms in place to ensure the election is free, fair and credible. The chairperson to the IEBC also indicated that he could not guarantee a free, fair and credible election. The other question would what would happen if elections are not held within the stipulated timelines.

Tensions further worsened after IEBC commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe resigned from the commission indicating that the commission was not in a position in conducting credible elections and that her life was in danger. Amid the growing tensions the driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was shot and injured on Tuesday in unclear circumstances.

African Union (AU) chairperson Thomas Kwesi has stated that Kenyans who wish to vote should be allowed to do so however the AU and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have called for peace .IGAD has threatened unspecified sanctions should leaders use unconstitutional means to get to power.