Ukur Yattani Takes up Treasury in Acting Capacity

President Uhuru Kenyatta named Ukur Yattani as the acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Yattani is an economist by training is the current CS of Labor and Social Protection and a former governor of Marsabit County.

President Kenyatta also appears to have gone for Yattani, who has the least political fallout within the Jubilee administration that has seen deterioration of relationship between the allies of the president and his deputy.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge are among 26 government officials charged in the multi-billion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

They are facing 24 charges among them abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud.

Mr Yattani is expected to stabilize the finance docket that had been immobilized by after the arrest and arraignment of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Yattani has thanked the President for this appointment, stating that he will continue supporting the president even with the new role.