Uhuru Kenyatta Declared Winner in the Repeat Poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on 29th October declared winner of the repeat presidential election. This is the second time he is being declared the winner in just 81 days after results of the August 8th was nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities and illegalities.

Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 7,483,895 votes totaling to 98% of the total votes cast which amounted to 7,616217, Raila Odinga came a distant second with 73,228 while the total number of rejected votes was at 37,713. Voter turnout was at 39% out of the total number of registered voters which currently stands at 19,611,423.

The repeat presidential election was conducted in 266 constituencies with the remainder 25 constituencies having been unable to take part in the exercise due to cases of insecurity after residents boycotted the exercise.

Following the repeat presidential elections held on the 26th October, the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati during the declaration at Bomas of Kenya stated that the commission did conduct a credible election, further adding that not all Kenyans were unable to exercise their civic duty of participating in the repeat poll.

He did take time to wish candidates who are set to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and expressed his heartfelt apology that the students have been affected by political chaos.

Following the nullification of presidential results the commission did put in place measures to ensure it conducts a free, fair and credible election. The measures included increased capacity of the KIEMS kit to ensure the network coverage was adequate, agents from various parties were present to verify the process, training of extra IEBC officials on how to use various equipment, forms 34Bs were given to party agents for verification and only verified resulted were transmitted all to ensure that the whole process was transparent, accountable and credible.

The opposition lead by Raila Odinga was set to give a directive on their way forward following the declaration of Present Uhuru Kenyatta as president elect. According to political analysists the opposition has three options, heading to the Supreme Court to petition the re-election, continue holding peaceful demonstrations and finally wait for discussions with between him and Uhuru. As it stands Raila Odinga has stated that the only conversation he will have with the president elect is on holding free, fair and credible elections in 90 days. The National Super Alliance had rebranded to National Resistance Movement promising to defy the current government and boycott goods and services attributed to the Jubilee government.

After the presidential declaration the president is to be sworn in 14 days if the no one files a petition in 7 days. The Supreme Court will hear the petition in 14 days which will determine whether or not the president elect will be sworn in the 7 days’ time.