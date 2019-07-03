Uganda Cranes Represent the East Africa Region in the AFCON

24 teams made it to the Africa Cup of Nation’s (AFCON) tournament in Egypt 2019. 12 days later, only 16 teams get to progress with the hopes of becoming the ultimate winner. The two teams from each group that finished top qualified for the round of 16.Afcon is currently on a two days break before resuming the round of 16 on Friday.

8 teams got crashed out of the tournament they include Angola, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Burundi, Namibia, Mauritania, Tanzania and Zimbambwe.

Currently the top 16 teams include Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Dr Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Uganda.

Morocco finished top in group D will kick start the round of 16 facing it off with Benin from group F. Next on card is Uganda Cranes who are now representing East Africa after all the teams from the region got sent home, will get to face it off with the Lions of Teranga of Senegal.

The games will be played from the 5th to the 8th and will determine which teams head to the quarter finals.