Top KCPE Candidate Scores 440

The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination (KCPE) results are out, with there being an improvement compared to 2018.Coming 17 days after the completion of the examination.

The top student is Master Andy Michael Munyiri who scored 440 marks of Damacrest School. The second position was crowded with three pupils, two girls and a boy, all tying with 439 marks ; Flavian Onyango, June Cheptoo Koech and Sean Michael Ndungu. The number of pupils who scored 400 marks and above has considerably dropped to 9,770 from last year’s 11,559. However there has been an increase in the number of pupils who scored between 300-400 marks as compared to 2018.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha also reported an improvement in four out of six papers; English, Swahili, Sign language, Social Studies and Religion while Math and Science recorded a drop.

The 1,088,456 pupils who sat their KCPE exams will proceed to Secondary School as part of the government’s 100% transition program with a record Ksh.8 billion released to improve infrastructure in primary and secondary schools. The school selection process is expected to be complete by 2nd December where all candidates who sat for the 2019 KCPE will know which secondary school they will be joining come January 2020.

Magoha noted that 18 counties registered more females than males, which included Kakamega, Meru, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kiambu, Siaya, Kitui, Kisumu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa and Bomet.

The counties with the highest candidature were Nairobi, Kakamega and Nakuru while the ones with the lowest candidature were Lamu, Isiolo and Samburu.

The multiple choice papers were marked through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) machine, which processes marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialized scanning.

The marking of the examinations was conducted by 6,440 examiners who marked the English Composition and Kiswahili Insha papers.

Candidates can access their results via sending sms through sending their index number with the word KCPE to 20076.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commended the Ministry of Education and Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) for ensuring that the examination were conducted effectively.