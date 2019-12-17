Top 100 innovator drives digitization of Kenyan private schools

Atlancis Technologies has today moved to accelerate the digitisation of Kenya’s private primary schools by providing them with free tranches of the iLearn e-learning content being rolled out by KICD into more than 20,000 state primary schools.

The company, which was this month named a Top 100 company for innovation, has created the only Kenyan digital content produced for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) by Kenyan teachers, as part of its strategy of populating its Kenyan cloud platform with transformatory local content.

“It was an honour to be selected by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) this year to provide digital content for the new curriculum for Grades 1 and 2,” said Atlancis CEO and Co-founder Daniel Njuguna.

“Today, we are taking a next step again, with the launch of a learning management system offering some of the iLearn content for free and providing schools with digital libraries, the capacity to create quizzes, interactive lessons and every type of e-learning content. We are also providing teacher training and set-up support as part of our much bigger investment in ground-breaking education cloud technology to deliver on the government’s vision of a digitalised education system for all Kenyans.”

In addition to being awarded as an innovator in this month’s Top 100 awards, Kenyan company Atlancis Technologies has been lauded internationally by the Open Compute Project, launched by Facebook and partners, as the first company in Africa to install its state-of-the-art open source data centre infrastructure. The technology has cut the cost of data centre hardware to a fraction of previous levels and positioned Atlancis to deliver local cloud services that are far more cost efficient than was previously possible.

“We now see a set of bases for Kenya’s own Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in which iLearn is key. Having seen it approved and implemented by KICD into the Kenyan schooling system, we have worked hard to now expand it to create a user-friendly learning management system that private schools can access within hours of signing up,” said Daniel.

As a result, Atlancis is today launching the new, online iLearn system with free Grade One content, and extra premium features and grades for schools with digital budgets, on www.ilearn.world, as part of a multi-million dollar investment in the development of digital content for the CBC for all grades.