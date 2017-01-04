Tanzanian President Magufuli Sacks Head of Power Firm Over Increase in Tariffs

Tanzanian President John Magufuli sacked Felchesmi Mramba, the head of the state-run electricity company on Sunday, this is after the firm raised tariffs.

Magafuli says the tariff hike would hinder his plans to industrialize Tanzania. Last week Tanzania’s energy regulator approved a power tariff hike of 8.53% by Tanzania’s Electric Company less than half the amount the utility said it needed to stem losses. The president had already revoked the price increase prior to the dismissal of Mramba.

Tanzania government aims to increase the number of people in the country who have access to electricity up to 75% by 2015, currently it stands at 40% in a population of about 50 million.

Tito Esau Mwinuka, a former lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, has been appointed as acting managing director of the power company. Since getting into power in 2016 Magufuli has been on an anti- corruption campaign in a bid to clean up the system.