Tanzania Records its First Coronavirus Case

Tanzania has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient is said to have arrived in the country on Sunday from Belgium.

28 countries in the African continent have now confirmed cases of the virus, with the numbers surpassing 350.

President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed two more cases of the deadly coronavirus in Kenya on Sunday 15th March, adding that this followed tests on 27 people who came into close contact with the country’s first patient.

President Kenyatta said the two patients were also taken to the isolation center at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for treatment.

Following the three cases, President Kenyatta:

Suspended entry into Kenya by people from all countries affected by the Covid-19 disease for 30 days. This will take effect in the next 48 hours.

He said that only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with permits will be allowed into the country provided they quarantine for 14 days, further ordering quarantine of all people who have entered Kenya over the last 14 days who should also get checked in hospitals if they exhibit symptoms.

Various counties have also taken precaution in ensuring they protect their citizens. Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has ordered the closure of all public mortuaries, advising the residents to bury the dead immediately.Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo issued the directive on Saturday, a day after Kenya confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 disease, stating that all nigh clubs should remain closed while bars and restaurants will be open up until 11pm.

The tourist hub is volatile due to its points of entry through the port of Mombasa and Moi International Airport.

Following the three cases, President Kenyatta has suspended entry into Kenya by people from all countries affected by the Covid-19 disease for 30 days. This will take effect in the next 48 hours.

He said that only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with permits will be allowed into the country provided they quarantine.

Learning has been suspended learning in all institutions.Primary and secondary day schools will suspend operations from Monday with boarding schools doing the same by Wednesday.Universities and tertiary institutions will be closed by Friday.

Government offices and businesses have been requested to allow their employees to work from home.

The public have been urged to avoid congregating and visiting crowded places such as malls, also being urged to ensure to wash their hands with soap and water as well as use sanitizers.