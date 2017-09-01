Supreme Court Nullifies Presidential Results

14 days later after National Super Alliance filed a petition against the August 8th presidential results, the Supreme Court has nullified the results. As a result Kenya will hold fresh polls in the next 60 days.

In a split decision Chief Justice David Maranga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu, Judges Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, upheld the petition on the grounds that the election had not been conducted in accordance with the Constitution, while Judges Njoki Ndungu and Jackton Ojwang had dissenting views. Judge Mohamed Ibrahim didn’t give his judgement as he was hospitalized.

CJ David Maranga stated that a full judgement would be issued in 21 days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that he doesn’t agree with the Supreme Court ruling but either way will respect it. He has further urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and shun tribalism.

Following the presidential elections results nullification, the Kenyan shilling has dropped in value against the dollar to Ksh 103.2. The Kenyan shilling had strengthened in the last one month to a low of 102.7.