Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Locomotives Arrive at Mombasa Port

Four locomotives and two railway engines arrived at the port of Mombasa, Kenya on the 9th January. The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which is a multi-billion project is still under construction and set to be completed by June 2017. 90% of the project is being funded by Exim Bank of China while 10% by the Kenyan government. The locomotives have been manufactured by the China Rolling Stock while the construction of the railway line is being under taken by China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The cargo was received by the Kenya Ports Authority managing director Catherine Mturi-Wairi, aboard MV Kota Bistari. This is the first batch and more is expected to arrive in the Kenya. The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia is expected to commission the engines on Wednesday.

The completion of the SGR will see ease in movement of people and goods as well as create jobs for the locals. The railway line will also connect Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan in subsequent phases.