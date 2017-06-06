SportPesa Super Cup Kicks off in Tanzania

Kenyan team Tusker Fc has been eliminated in the ongoing Sportpesa Super Cup, after they lost in their opening match on Monday against Yanga SC. SportPesa launched the Super Cup as a means to boost the East Africa football. The tournament is currently ongoing in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, it started on 5th June and will end on the 11th.

The Cup will feature 8 teams, 4 from Kenya- Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nakuru All Stars and Tusker FC, 3 from Tanzania- Yanga SC, Simba FC and Siginda United and one final team from Zanzibar Jang’ombe Boys FC. All the matches will be played at the Uhuru Stadium which has a 20,000 capacity.

Semifinals will kick off on the 8th, while the finals will take place on the 11th June.

The sponsorship is worth $60,000 and will see the winner walk away with $30,000 and an opportunity to play with an English Premier League team. This will be an annual event the next one scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya.