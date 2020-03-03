Sergeant Kenei Murder Probe Continues

Investigations into the death of Sergeant Kenei continues and the DCI has now ruled out suicide as a possible cause of the death. Kenei was found dead on February 20 at his house in Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima.

A post-mortem carried out on his body on February 26 revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigations have established that the slain officers mobile phone was flushed out to eliminate any information that could be of importance in the investigations.

Additionally, evidence has shown that the suicide note collected from his house on the day he was murdered did not bear his handwriting.

Kenei, was attached to the Harambee House Annex, the Office of Deputy President. and was duty at the office when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited on February 16.He was meant to record a statement with the DCI but did not report to work and went missing until his body was found on February 18 at his home where he had been living for the past 6 months.

The other five officers were questioned on February 17 at the DCI over Echesa’s Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender scandal.