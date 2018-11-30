Scramble for Secondary Placement

Teachers, parents and children broke into song and dance in different parts of the country following the release of 2018 KCPE results. Cabinet Secretary for Education Ambassador Amina Mohamed released the KCPE results Monday afternoon at the Star of the Sea primary school in Mombasa County. This is the first time in the history of KCPE that the results have been released in less than three weeks after the candidates completed their exams on the 1st of November.

2018 recorded the highest number of candidates who managed to score over 400 marks out of a possible 500 marks. This year’s top candidate managed to score 453 marks, a position that was shared among two candidates. A record of 12,743 candidates managed to score more than 400 marks a number that has greatly improved from last year’s results 0f 9,845 in 2017.

In this year’s examination girls performed better in the languages and Kenya sign language while the boys in mathematics, science and religious language.

Nicole Kutswa a candidate at Kabiria Primary in Dagoretti sub-county came in second in her school having scored 405 marks and hoping to join one of the top National Schools in the Country Alliance High School. She has had to put extra efforts to attain these high results, among 229 candidates that sat for the examinations at her school. The country recorded more than one million candidates. The high number of candidates can be attributed to government offering free primary education that was introduced in 2002. The government has further emphasized that all children who sat for the examination will get placements in secondary schools.