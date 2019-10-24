Safaricom Appoints New CEO, Peter Ndegwa

Peter Ndegwa has been appointed as the new Safaricom Chief Executive Officer. Safaricom PLC Board of Directors in a statement on Thursday said Ndegwa’s appointment will take effect from April 1, 2020.

Ndegwa joins Safaricom from Diageo PLC where he is the Managing Director of Diageo Continental Europe.

Ndegwa becomes the 3rd CEO, he will take over from Michael Joseph who made a come back as acting CEO after Bob Collymore’s demise in June.

The company is confident in Ndegwa’s leadership in transforming their customers lives as well as holding to their new commitment of simple, transparent and honest.