Road Carnage on Mombasa Road

At least 9 people have been reported dead and 20 others admitted at the Kilome Nursing Home and Sultan Humud hospitals, after a road crash between a bus and a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway between Emali and Sultan Hamud in Makueni County.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim confirmed the deaths, adding that the vehicles collided head-on and went on to burst out in flames.

The bus was heading to Mombasa with 39 passengers onboard.

Among the dead is the truck driver Nganga Kivati a former councilor at Nzambeni ward.

The Emali-Sultan stretch has been termed as a black spot after having experienced various accidents, most of which happen at night.

The dead were taken to Makindu Hospital Morturity.10 passengers are yet to be accounted for.