Road Carnage on Mombasa Road

by ·

At least 9 people have been reported dead and 20 others admitted at the Kilome Nursing Home and Sultan Humud hospitals, after a road crash between a bus and a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway between Emali and Sultan Hamud in Makueni County.
Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim confirmed the deaths, adding that the vehicles collided head-on and went on to burst out in flames.
The bus was heading to Mombasa with 39 passengers onboard.
Among the dead is the truck driver Nganga Kivati a former councilor at Nzambeni ward.
The Emali-Sultan stretch has been termed as a black spot after having experienced various accidents, most of which happen at night.
The dead were taken to Makindu Hospital Morturity.10 passengers are yet to be accounted for.

You may also like...

 

More

Google Translate

EnglishFrenchGermanItalianPortugueseRussianSpanish
WP Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com