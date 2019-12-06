Rescue Operations Ongoing after a Building Collapses in Embakasi

An unknown number of people are feared to be trapped under the rubble following the collapse of a six-storey building at Tassia estate in Embakasi, Nairobi,Friday morning. The building collapsed at around 8am, with witnesses indicating that the ground floor of the building collapsed first before the entire building caved in, catching many unawares.

Rescue operations are still underway with help from the Kenya Red Cross, St. John’s Ambulance as well as Emergency Plus Medical Services (EMS Kenya).

Public Works Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa was among government officials who visited the scene.