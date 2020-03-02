Reprieve for Gire Ali, A KQ Staff

The Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court has on Monday 2nd March, halted the dismissal of a Kenya Airways staff member. Gire Ali. Ali filmed the arrival of over 200 Chinese nationals aboard China Southern Airlines plane causing public uproar.

The court also has issued orders preventing the Office of the Director of Prosecutions from arresting Mr Ali or taking any other action against him.

Ali, who works as the Assistant Security Agent had accused KQ of punishing him in a matter of public interest.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari,Gire Ali, had moved to court to challenge the national airline’s decision to suspend him on disciplinary grounds after he filmed the arrival of the passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International (JKIA) cleared by airport authorities after a preliminary coronavirus screening.

He argues that he never contravened any law, regulations or procedures. He also told the court that there was a plan to arrest and charge him.Justice Weldon Korir said the orders will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of Ali’s application filed by Danstan Omari.

The court also directed that application be served upon Kenya Airways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Ministry of Health, Director Criminal Investigation and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.