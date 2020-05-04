Repatriation Plans Underway for Kenyans in London, Mumbai and Guangzhou.

Kenyan National carrier the Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced plans to repatriate citizens from three global cities- London, Mumbai and Guangzhou. KQ announced the special repatriation flights via social media handles.

The first is from London (May 4th), Mumbai (May 7th) and finally from Guangzhou (May 8th). Only Kenyan citizens who have tested for COVID 19 will be allowed to board the flight. Passangers are expected to foot their bills on the COVID19 test as well as a one way flight ticket.

On landing all passangers will be expected to undergo a 14-28 day mandatory quarantine at a government facility and e expected to foot the bill as well.

Kenya currently stands at 465 positive identified cases with 167 recoveries and 24 deaths.