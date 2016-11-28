Re-advertisement for The IEBC Chairperson Position

Recruitment of a new electoral commission chairperson has been stopped temporarily after the anti-corruption commission failed to clear the five shortlisted candidates out of 15 who had applied for the position.

The re-advertisement states that applications should be received no later than the 5th of December for new applicants wishing to fill the position. This comes barely 48hours to the first interview.

Ms Bernadette Musundi, the chairperson of the selection panel has stated that information from the public and other concerned agencies raised important issues regarding some applicants and their suitability for the appointment of the chairperson position. The panel had shortlisted Mr David Mukii Mereka, Ms Roseline Odhiambo-Odede, Dr John Mutakha Kangu, Ms Margaret Wambui, Ngugi Shava and Mr David Malakwen Kiprop. Interviews for the IEBC commissioners is set to begin on the 1st of December.