The Race to State House Kicks Off

It is 70 days to the Kenya,s general election on the 8th of August 2017 and various presidential aspirants race against time to be cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

National Super Alliance candidate (NASA) Raila Amollo Odinga was cleared by the IEBC to run for presidency in the August elections. This is after he presented his documents and those of his running mate Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to the commission on Sunday the 28th May.

This is the 4th time that Raila is trying his lack in the presidency race, in 1997, 2007,2013 and in 2017. This time under the NASA coalition which consist of 5 core principals- Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Isaac Ruto.

Raila is among 10 candidates seeking to feel the presidency position. Others that have been cleared by the commission include Dr. Ekuru Okot of Third Way Alliance and Abduba Dida of Alliance for Real Change.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is also set to present his papers today to be cleared for a re-run, under the Jubilee Party. Justus Juma,s documents have been declined the commission citing anomalies on his academic papers. He plans to vie on Justice and Freedom Party (JFP).Peter Solomon Gichira,s bid was rejected which later may have contributed to him attempting to commit suicide, which will see him be charged with causing disturbance,distraction of property and attempting suicide.

Others expected to submit their presidential papers include Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party and Independent candidates Prof. Michael Wainaina and Joseph Nyagah.

Wafula Chebuka the IEBC chairman has urged all aspirants to adhere to the code of conduct and ensure a peaceful election period. The submission of papers started on Sunday and scheduled to end on Wednesday 31st May for all the aspirants.

Having been cleared the aspirants are now free to sell their polices in any part of the country.