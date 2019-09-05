Quest for Greatness

World’s greatest marathoner Eliud Kipchoge is looking to set a new world record in the upcoming Vienna Marathon, on October 12th by finishing in under two hours.

He could have broken this record in 2017 had he not missed it by 26 seconds in the Nike Breakings2 project.

Last year Kipchoge set a new record of 2hours 1minute and 39seconds in the Berlin Marathon.

Although the INEOS 1:59 challenge will not be recognized by the IAAF, Kipchoge is determined to rewrite history. His main motivation is to illustrate that no human being is limited and one is able to achieve whatever one sets their mind too.

The marathon will be held on a multi-lap, 9.6 kilometer course centered on Hauptallee, the iconic long, straight and tree-lined avenue which runs through the heart of The Prater.

The event is due to take place on October 12, with a reserve window of eight days scheduled until October 20, in case of adverse weather conditions.

With this win it will see Kipchoge get awarded with a brand Isuzu twin cabin worth Ksh4.1 million. Isuzu East Africa Managing Manager Rita Kavasha stated that the company plans to award him again because they did believe in his ability.