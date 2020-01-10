Precious Talent Academy Rises Up

The re-construction of Precious Talent School in Ngado Ward Dagoretti is currently on going, this is after the collapsing of the school in September 2019 resulting to the death of 8 pupils and tens of others were injured. The founder of the school Moses Wainaina has indicated that with the reconstruction strict guidelines have been adhered to so as to ensure the safety of the pupils.

The construction has been made possible through funds donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who donated 2M Ksh. The exercise is being supervised by Speaker of the County Assemblies Beatrice Elachi and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

The school has continued to register good grades over the years with the just concluded KCPE results showing a mean grade of 346 with three candidates registering over 400 marks. Parents have been at the fore front championing for the reopening of the school citing it as one of the best in area.

As a result of the unfortunate incident we came to the realization that there is no public rimary in the area which the area member of County Assembly Peter Wahinya has intimated that plans are in the pipeline to construct a public Primary School at the Lenana School in the near future.

Precious Talent is set to reopen any time after t has been cleared that the new structures have been constructed under the required guidelines.