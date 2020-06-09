Outgoing Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza Dies

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at the age of 55 of heart attack this is according to government sources.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza,.

The outgoing president died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8, the statement added.

Nkurunziza was born in 1963 in Burundi’s capital city of Bujumbura

He is survived by his wife Denise Bucumi, who is currently in Kenya receiving treatment on Covid 19 and his two sons.

He has been in power for 15 years after being elected as President in 2005.