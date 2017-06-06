Nurses Strike Paralyze Operations in Public Hospitals

Patients at various public hospitals were treated to a rude shock on Monday as they were turned away while those who had been admitted were being given an exit notice.

Kenyan nurses strike has entered its second day and are unwilling to go back to work unless their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) gets signed. The Kenya National Union of Nurses had issued a directive to all its members not to report to work until the CBA is implemented.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has termed the strike as illegal. The commission rejected a new pay rise that had been negotiated by the council of governors. On a letter dated March 9th the SRC indicated that the CBA will be negotiated subject to availability of funds.

The Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok together with the counties health committee chairman James Ongwae has stated that they have issued a proposal of KSH40.3 billion and waiting for a no objection letter before implementing it. Nurses reached an agreement with the Council of Governors in December 2016, while the doctors’ strike was on.

The current confusion between the national and county governments is resulting to a stalemate at various hospitals in the country which in turn is affecting Kenyans at large.