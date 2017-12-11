What Next for the National Super Alliance?

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has postponed the swearing in of Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka as well as the launch of the People’s Assemblies which was scheduled to take place on the 12th December. The C.E.O of the People’s Assemblies Organizing Committee Jared Maaka had early stated that they were considering swearing Kalonzo Musyoka while he was outside the country if he didn’t make it in the country in time.

NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi and the leader of Amani National Congress (ANC) stated that they came up with the decision after having internal and international consultations with various leaders. He further urged the supporters to remain vigilant and that the swearing in was still on course.

NASA, unveiled the People’s Assemblies roadmap which they intend to use to ensure fresh, free and fair elections are held in the first quarter of 2018.

This comes at a time when the Supreme Court is expected to give a detailed ruling later today for upholding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election on the October 26th repeat poll. Last month the Supreme Court judges gave a unanimous decision in upholding President Kenyatta’s re-election.

The detailed ruling will however only aid in jurisprudence with president Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto having already been sworn into office for their second term.