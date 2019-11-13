Nairobi Hosts ICPD25

The International Conference on Population and Development kicked off on Tuesday the 12th November at the Kenya International Convention Center (KICC).

More than 6000 participants including heads of states, government ministers, civil society groups have convened at the conference from 16o countries. The conference will be highlighting various issues ranging from: universal access to sexual and reproductive health, ending harmful cultural practices to the girl child which include early marriages and FGM, economic growths and trends in reference to family planning such that women can be able to make decision, and ability to galvanize political and financial support.

The conference is coming 25 years after the inaugural summit in Cairo in 1994. The conference is being co-hosted by Kenya and Denmark

President Uhuru Kenyatta, members of parliament and religious leaders have been at the fore front stating that they will not allow the conversations that will degrade African cultures by advocating for LBGTQ rights and pro-abortion.

President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that he was ready to work together with Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia and Ethiopia towards ending FGM by 2022.

“I am referring to the 1-in-5 women from all corners of the world that this year alone, will experience gender-based violence, most likely from someone who is close to them. The 800 women and girls who die every day during pregnancy or childbirth; and the four million girls who, every year, have to endure the painful and traumatic effects of female genital mutilation,” he said.

He added, “The more than 33,000 girls who are married off every day before the age of 18; and the millions of unemployed youth with limited hope for their future.”

President Uhuru stated that the deliberations of the three-day conference should be guided by the needs, aspirations and unrealized potential of those who will not be part of the conference.