Mystery Murder in the City

Police are investigating the murder of 73 year old woman Judith Wanjiku Mwai and her 47 year old daughter Catherine Nyaguthie Mwai.

The bodies of the two were discovered on Monday at their house in South B estate in Nairobi, this is after they failed to show up at a local hospital where Mr. Mwai, Wanjiku’s husband had been admitted.

Their bodies had injuries on the neck indicating that they could have been strangled.

The two are said to have left their house at 11pm on Saturday coming back after about an hour and later leaving only to return at around 2.30am in a black Prado, which is currently at the center of investigations.