Mutyambai Takes Over as the New Police Boss

Hillary Nzioka Mutyambai is the new Inspector General.

He was sworn in on Monday morning and becomes the third IG of the republic of Kenya taking over from Joseph Boinett, whose term ended in March 2019.

Mutyambai was sworn in at the Supreme Court, in a ceremony that was witnessed by Chief Justice David Maraga. This follows his appointment by the president and successful vetting by the Senate and the National Assembly.

Prior to his appointment he was the Deputy Director Counter Terrorism Division in the National Intelligence Service (NIS), having joined the service as a Constable in 1992 and there after rising through the ranks to join NIS.

The new IG has indicated that he intends to enhance accountability and responsibility in the police unit so as to crack down on corruption and corrupt officers, also promising to look into police welfare.

He assumes office even as the service is set to undergo various reforms and changes which include branding and renaming of police training colleges and the integration of various functions.