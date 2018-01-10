Mombasa County, Kenya, Battling Chikungunya Virus

Mombasa County is battling to contain Chikungunya virus. According to county health officers the number of infected people is at 40 people.

Chikungunya is a mosquito borne viral disease that is characterized symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, back pains, nausea, fatigue and rashes. The symptoms begin to show 3-7 days after being infected.

On Monday 8th January, 2018 at the Public Health Department, Mombasa County governor Hassan Joho, presented five mosquito spraying machines from Malaysia which has previously managed to contain the virus.

The machines will be distributed to all the six sub counties- Mvita and Changamwe are the worst hit by the virus. The county will undertake a 10 day operation to eradicate the virus in the county.

The disease shares signs with dengue and zika virus.

There is no treatment or vaccine to the virus one can only contain the symptoms through taking painkillers to contain pain and fever, staying hydrated and getting adequate rest. The disease doesn’t result to death in most cases however severe and disabling.

Residents have been urged to use treated mosquito nets, clear stagnant water and bushes.

The last outbreak occurred in Mandera County in 2016.