Mazeras Bus Accident Leaves 4 People Dead

Four people have been died Friday morning after a bus they were travelling in overturned at the Bonje area which has over the times been viewed as a black spot in Mazeras along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in Kenya. The driver of the TSS bus company lost control and the vehicle plunged into a valley along the road. More than 20 people have been reported to have been injured during the accident. The injured passengers were taken to the Coast Provincial General Hospital. In February 2016, seven people died in the same spot in an accident that involved a matatu and a truck.

The accident comes barely a week after the Naivasha accident where a lorry transporting flammable chemicals lost control after hitting a bump and rammed into several cars before bursting into flames. The accident claimed 40 lives among them 11 General Service Unit and Administrative Police officers.