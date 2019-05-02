Low Turnout at Labor Day Celebrations

Every year Kenyans join the world in marking Labor Day on the 1st of May.

This year’s celebrations were held at Uhuru Park, with only a handful of Kenyans managing to grace the event. A majority of those that came for the celebrations had high expectations on wage increment and better working conditions.

The event was graced by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, other dignitaries included ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and members of parliament.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani represented the government indicating that wage increment was an agenda on the discussion table with the wages council.

This Labor Day comes at the back drop of increased outcry by Kenyans over the 1.5% housing levy. Cotu Secretary General had previously agreed to comply if there was a wage increment of 15%.

CS Yattani further indicated that his ministry was putting plans in place to prevent industrial action in the country as it paints a bad picture for the country to investors as well as preventing Kenyans from accessing various services.

The government plans to create one million jobs for Kenyans through the manufacturing sector.