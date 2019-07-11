Lionel Messi- Highest Paid Athlete

Lionel Messi has been ranked as the highest paid athlete, this is according to July 2019 Forbes list with a staggering $127m. And 4th world celebrity with musician Taylor Swift ranking first with $185.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively with net worth $109m and $105m in the athletes list.

Messi’s on an eye-watering contract at Barcelona. He signed a new deal last year which sees him earn a basic £50 million per year before tax. He also has a lucrative sponsorship deal with Adidas.

Serena Williams is the only female athlete to make the list with $29.2m. On the other hand boxer Floyd Mayweather failed to be part of the list year.

The top 100 earners made a combined $4 billion.