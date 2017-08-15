Kenyans Await Raila’s Next Move

It is exactly one week since Kenyans took to the polls. The chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati announced Uhuru Kenyatta as president elect and he is set to be sworn in on the 29th August. Uhuru Kenyatta worn a second five year term with 8,218,043 against 6,817,245 those of Raila Odinga, from 40,883 voting centers.

Following the announcement of the president elect chaos have erupted in different parts of the Nairobi and Kisumu counties, protesting that the elections were not free and fair. Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate for National Super Alliance (NASA) has defied international pressure to accept the results or challenge the outcome in a court of law. Raila has stated that the IEBC system was hacked resulting to manipulation of the final outcome.

International observers have termed the election process as free and fair.

Odinga’s campaign manager on Thursday had declared him as the president elect and Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate, indication that Raila was on the lead.

President elect Uhuru Kenyatta has called upon Raila Odinga in working together with his government further adding that Kenyans need each other to move the country forward.

Raila was expected to give an announcement today, aimed at stating his next course of action. Raila had stated on Sunday that he would make a statement on Tuesday further asking his supporters to boycott going to work on Monday. Musalia Mudavadi, one of the core principals of NASA and campaign manager has stated that consultations have taken longer than anticipated and the NASA team will issue a comprehensive statement tomorrow.