Kenya to Ratify Copyright Protection

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) have organized a four day conference starting Monday 10th at the Boma Hotel, aimed at reviewing the progress made in copyright management and strengthening copyright protection laws.

The conference’s theme is on Regional Seminar on Exceptions and Limitations for Libraries, Archives, Museums, Educational and Research Institutions in the field of Copyright.

The Copyright Amendment Bill has now been forwarded to parliament for its enactment into law. The law will safeguard the interest of digital creators and identifying gaps in the various collective management organisations (cmo’s) which include the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Performers Right Society of Kenya (PRISK) and Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).

The Attorney General Paul Kihara has urged copyright offices to build strong institutions which will see the enhancement of copyright related industries and the growth in the creative industry. Research has indicated that the creative industries have contributed significantly to the GDP of various economies including that Kenya.

According to the AG copyright based industry in Kenya currently contributes KES 85.1B per year to the country’s economy translating to 5.3% towards the GDP.

The enhancement of protection laws will see creators of music, art and culture earn more from their works.