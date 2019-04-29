Kenya Rules at the London Marathon

It was a double win at the Boston Marathon on Sunday 28th April, as Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei won in the men’s and women’s races.

Eliud Kipchoge won the race and better yet broke the record time by clocking 2.02.37.

On the other hand Brigid crossed the line in 2.18.20, and as a result managing to dethrone defending champion and compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot.

Kipchoge became actively involved in the athletics back in 2002 at the Kenyan trials for the IAAF World Cross Country Championships at the age of 17.

He has won a series of marathons since 2014 at the Chicago Marathon whwere he won gold for Kenya. Earlier on this year in January he was also awarded as the Sportsman of the Year at the SOYA awards.

This was tough race for Mo Farah who managed to finish 5th on the race, further stating that he indeed felt disappointed at the same time admitting that Kipchoge’s time was incredible.

At just the age of 25, Kosgei managed to create history as the youngest female to win the London Marathon, having kicked off her athletic career in 2016. She managed to break off from the pack in the second half of the race.

The two will return home with approximately KES 5.5M, with an additional KES 10M for Kipchoge for running under 2 hours and 5 minutes while Kosgei get KES 7.5M for running under a time of 2 hours and 20 minutes.