Kenya Repeat Polls Goes On Amid Resistance from the Opposition

The National Super Alliance, a day to the repeat presidential poll re-branded to National resistance movement in a bid to defy the government which it terms as illegitimate. Former Prime Minister Raila odinga has urged his supporters to boycott goods and services that are connected to Jubilee government. It aims to strive to restore a government established in compliance with the Kenyan constitution. The resistance movement will also be seeking to push for fresh elections in 90 days.

Elections are currently going on in different parts of Kenya however opposition supporters were urged to hold prayers or stay at home but should not take part in the repeat polls. In opposition strong holds protester have barricaded roads leading to polling stations to prevent elections in those areas from taking place

The Supreme Court had agreed to listen to last minute petitions that would determine if today’s elections would be postponed however, yesterday it failed to muster a quorum with only two judges being present-Chief Justice David Maraga and Justice Isaac Lenaola. Maraga said that the matter had been adjourned to a later date taken at the registry.

In his address to the nation yesterday evening incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta assure Kenyans of safety while calling for calm, peace and order. He added that he will ensure that that the nation progresses and that every Kenyan feels the pride and prosperity.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati indicated that elections will go on as expected and in cases whereby there are instances of insecurity or lack of voting materials elections may be postponed after analysis.