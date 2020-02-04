Kenya Mourns the Death of Retired President Daniel Arap Moi

Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi is dead.

Making the announcement in a presidential proclamation, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the former head of State passed on in the presence of his family.

His son Gideon Moi also a press briefing confirming the death of his father that took place today at 5.20AM at the Nairobi Hospital.

The former teacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving President serving from 1978 -2002.His tenure can be described by many as one where he ruled with an iron-fist rule for more than two decades.

Daniel Toroitich arap Moi was born on 2 September 1924. There is no doubt that the former lived a long life,which his press secretary Lee Njiru says could be more than 95 years of age.

Moi was born Toroitich arap in Kuriengwo village, Sacho division, Baringo County.

Moi attended Kapsabet Teacher Training College and later joining Kagumo Teachers College. He became a teacher at the college and later at the Tambach Teachers Training College.

In 1955 Moi entered politics when he was elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley. He was the chosen replacement of Dr. John ole Tameno.

In 1957 Moi was re-elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley. He became Minister of Education in the pre-independence government of 1960–1961.

He was the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

He was also the party leader of KANU which helped him to victory in the 1992 and 1997 elections.

Daniel arap Moi, like his predecessor Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, had a mark of authority that he carried with him wherever he went.For Mzee Kenyatta it was a fly-whisk, while for Mzee Moi, it was a trademark rungu, a baton popularly referred to as Fimbo ya Nyayo, which he appeared with whenever he was in the public.

Regarding his personal life little was known to the public, with only his four sons being in the public domain Gideon Moi- Senator Baringo County, Philip Moi, Raymond Moi and the late Johnathan Toroitich.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described Moi as a true African son, who served his country with diligence.He has declared a national mourning period, during which flags will fly at half-mast until his burial

The funeral arrangements will be organised by the state.