Kenya Mourns the Death of Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso

Dr. Laboso has passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday. The governor has been undergoing medication at hospital since she arrived from India on July 14 2019.

She left the country on May 29 for the United Kingdom where she stayed before being transferred for further treatment in India.

While she was away Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county’s affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Evalyne Rono.

She was among the three first Kenyan’s Female Governors among Kitui’s Charity Ngilu and Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru.

Before becoming Bomet Governor she was the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and also a member of parliament for Sotik Constituency for two terms.

She also taught French at Egerton University prior to her joining politics as her sisters successor Lona Laboso who died in a plane crash.

Her priority for the county was to reduce poverty through up scaling farming in the area so as to empowering residents of Bomet to be self sufficient,matters education and health.

She believed in doing her best regardless of her gender and urged more women to join leadership positions.

She had been in politics for 12 years.She passed on aged 58.

This comes just days after the demise of Kibra legislator Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.