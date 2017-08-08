Kenya Heads to the Polls

Kenya is today heading to the polls to select new set of leaders from the president, senators, governors, members of parliament, women representative and members of county assembly. This is the 2nd time Kenyans are voting under the 2010 constitution with devolution in play.

A total of 19.6 million voters are expected to cast their vote at over 40,000 polling stations in Kenya. The voting exercise started at 0600hrs EAT in various polling stations around the country and set to end at 1700hrs EAT, however citizens who will be line past 1700hrs will still be allowed to cast their votes.

This is one of the Kenyan elections that has been closely monitored in Kenya and outside its borders coming at the backdrop of previous elections especially in 2007/2008 that resulted to post election violence. International observers have given Kenya and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) a thumbs up stating that the electorate is slowing coming of age.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee presidential candidate who is seeking a second term as the president has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and cast their vote further adding that we are all Kenyans and no matter the results Kenyans should stand as one and reject discrimination and violence that could result in division in the country. Opposition leader and National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga also did urge Kenyans to make their voice count by exercising their civic right. This is the fourth time and final time that Raila is trying his hand at the presidency having tried unsuccessfully in 1997, 2007 and 2013.