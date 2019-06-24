Kenya Falls on Algeria

Afica Cup of Nations (AFCON ) kicked off on Friday 21st June. The opening match was between hosts Egypt and Zimbambwe, the match ended in favor of the host one nil .

Kenya has been place in group C with teams from Tanzania, Sengal and Algeria.

Its first game was played on Sunday 23rd June at 11pm EAT, with the match played at the 30th June Stadium. Kenya fans were optimistic that the Kenyan team Harambee Stars would have better performance after being away from the Afcon for 14 years. The team was thrashed two goals to nil, of which both of the goals were scored in the first half.

The last time the two teams clashed was on September 28th 1997 in a friendly match organized in Tanzania where Kenya won one goal to nil.

Kenya has featured five times on Afcon, playing 14 matches and winning only once in 2004 against Burkina Faso.

The Algerian side was in control of the match dominating from defense to attack. The Kenyan side came close to scoring in the 74th minute through Michael Olunga however this didn’t materialize.

Earlier on Senegal had managed to defeat Tanzania two goals to nil. This means that both Algeria and Senegal are in control of group C with maximum points.

Kenya is set to play with Tanzania on Thursday.