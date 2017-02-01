Jane Kiringai Gets Nominated as CRA Chairperson

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Jane Kiringai to replace Micah Cheserem as the new chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). This comes after the expiry of Mr. Cheserem and his 8 commissioners’ term expired on the 31st of December 2016.

Ms Kiringai will be vetted by the committee, chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Lang’at, seven days after the public is invited to submit memorandums on her suitability for the job. A report is expected to be tabled on the 15th of February. The deputy speaker Joyce Laboso ordered a speedy vetting as the other members have already been appointed. The other commissioners were approved on December 20th 2016, they include Edward Oyugi, Peter Njeru Gachuba, Kishaanto ole Suuji, Irene Koech Asienga, Fauza Abdikadir Dahir, Humphrey Wattanga, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Peter Kiko Kimuyu.

Jane Kiringai, until her appointment has been working at the World Bank Kenya as the senior economist advisor. As the chairperson of the CRA she is expected to come up with a formula on the division of revenue between the national and county governments.