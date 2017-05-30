Ipsos Synovate Releases Survey 69 Days to Poll

Global research company Ipsos Synovate has released a poll research that shows that 47% of Kenyans would vote for Uhuru Kenyatta while 42% would vote for Raila Odinga, if elections were held today. 8% of Kenyans are still undecided on which candidate they would vote for. This is the second quarter survey that has been released this year. A similar survey released in January indicated that that Raila Odinga was at 30% while Uhuru Kenyatta was at 47%.

The poll indicates a possible run off as neither of the two would garner the required 50% +1.

This comes after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared the two to vie in the upcoming General Elections in August.