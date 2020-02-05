Investigations into Kakamega School Stampede Ongoing

Kakamega Primary School has released the names of 14 pupils who perished in in the Monday evening stampede.This is after the victims bodies were identified by family members at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital mortuary. Out the 14 who died, 5 were boys and 9 were girls all whom were grade 5 pupils.

Funeral arrangements are being catered for by the County government through a team that was formed by Governor Wycliff Oparanya.

Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha have order for a conclusive investigation into the incident.

The headteacher Dickson Wanyangu has recorded a statement with the police and other teachers are expected to do the same.