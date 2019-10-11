INEOS 1:59, No Human Is Limited

He has won 12 out of the 13 marathons that he has participated in. Born 34 years ago in Kenya, Eliud Kipchoge started running in 2003 after being inspired by his coach to start running.

He has been viewed as the world’s greatest marathoner and on 12th October he will attempt to make history for Kenya and the world by running a marathon in under two hour. He has exuded confidence and indicated that he is in good shape to undertake the great mission.

The much anticipated INEO 1:59 challenge, will see Kipchoge attempt to break his own record which currently stands at 2 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds which he set during the Berlin Marathon in September 2018.

In order to break the record Kipchoge will be required to run 100 m at 17.08 seconds, half marathon in 59 minutes 59 seconds and to complete the marathon in 1 hour 59 minutes 59 seconds.

Kenyans have continued to send Kipchoge good will messages as he undertakes this task, which he has on many times termed it as an inspiration to people as no human is limited.