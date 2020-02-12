Homestretch; Moi Laid to Rest at His Kabarak Home

Thousands of Kenyans trooped at Nyayo Stadium early Tuesday morning for the memorial service of the late and former President Daniel Moi.The situation has been replicated today at the Kabarak University where people started streaming in as early as 4am.

The body of former president Daniel arap Moi left Lee Funeral Home at 7am and the convoy headed to Wilson Airport, escorted by police vehicles and military officers.

The body was loaded onto a military chopper, which lifted off at 7.45 am.

The helicopter landed at Kabarak airstrip around 8.40am.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Moi by stating that he viewed him as father, mentor and a political professor who had played a big role in his life and enabling him to be what he is today.

Baringo’s Senator Gideon Moi, the son to the late took the time during the burial to thank all who took the time to remember his father, also taking the time to thank members of the press.

He further shared with those present his time taking care of his father for the last four months at the Nairobi Hospital which he termed on a light note that his stay there had turned him into somewhat a “doctor”. He also took the time honor and thank his mother the late Lena Moi for the love and support she offered to the family and Mzee Moi.

When Korir Michael took to the podium his key goal was to hand over the symbol of power “Fimbo ya Nyayo”, where he called upon Moi’s oldest son Raymond Moi. He stated that he was the head of the family but he would be handed over the symbol of power to Gideon Moi as he is the head politically. He was mandated to spear head the legacy of Kanu.

The former President’s body was lowered into the grave as the Kenya Defence Forces fired 19 gun salute in honor of the man who led the country for 24 years and ensured it remained stable in the midst of turmoil all across Africa. As the cannons were fired, KDF fighter jets performed a flypast.

After about six hour of the family and various leaders offering their tributes, Moi,s body was interred at his home in Kabarak next to that of his wife.