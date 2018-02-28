Harambee Starlets Names Team for 2018 African Women Cup of Nations Qualifier

National women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets has named its 31 female squad that will take on Uganda in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier match.

The team was named by Coach Richard Kanyi and will be training at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as from next week.

Kanyi has called up four new goalkeepers to the team to take part in the two-legged qualifier, set to be played between 2nd and 10th of April,2018. Regular keepers Vivian Akinyi, Samantha Akinyi and the Under-20 keeper Lilian Awuor were not included in the team.

If the Starlets beat Uganda, they will face Equatorial Guinea in a two-legged knockout tie that will determine who graces the continental showpiece.

Kenya made a maiden appearance at the tournament in 2016, in Cameroon, but lost to Nigeria, Ghana and Mali in the Group stages.