Green energy: Tackling indoor and outdoor pollution

There are different forms pollutants which are either stagnant or mobile constituting of particulate matter such as dust, aerosols, smoke or smog. Such pollutants may result to cancer or respiratory diseases. People living in informal settlements are likely to be affected due to the high population and the fact that they are predisposed to various pollutants.

Air pollution in Nairobi is on the increase as well as other cities in the Sub Saharan Africa, which can be attributed to the fact that there are no measures that have been put in place to curb pollution. Another contributing factor is that poor people lack the understanding on the effects of pollution.

In order to curb pollution we need to come up with a way forward, where there is need to empower local communities the effects of pollution and how they can be able to take charge in the protection of the environment.

The media needs to create public awareness on the effects of pollution as well as the benefits of conserving our environment

Currently there are various studies that are being carried out on indoor and outdoor pollution in Mathare, Korogocho, Mukuru and Viwandani. The research aims to determine particulate matter levels, inform the affected public about the risk of air pollution and also identify gaps with respect to indoor and outdoor pollution with focus on environment and health. The findings will help in the reduction of air pollution exposure and associated health effects .